Burnell E. Schmoyer
Burnell E. Schmoyer, 85, of Easton, passed away May 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Irene (Yuhas) Schmoyer. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Elmer and Carrie (Bryfogle) Schmoyer. Burnell is a graduate of Fountain Hill High School, and he served in the Marine Reserves. He was employed as a foreman at the Easton Suburban Water Authority in Easton for 32 years before retiring in 1999. Burnell enjoyed camping and going to dog shows with his daughter and her Bernese Mountain Dogs.

Surviving with his wife, is a daughter, Beth Schmoyer & grand-dog, Henley of Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Alliance of Therapy Dogs P.O. Box 20227, Cheyenne, WY 82003 www.therapydogs.com or your favorite charity in his memory.

Services will be private. The Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Hellertown, has been entrusted with his services. To offer on-line condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
