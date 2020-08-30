1/2
Burton A. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Burton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burton A. Johnson, 92, of Lower Macungie Twp. and formerly of Itasca, IL, died peacefully August 24, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara E. Johnson. Burt was a salesman in the transportation/rail industry until retiring. Born in Chicago, IL., he was the son of the late Arthur Johnson and Martha (Wideen) Johnson Ring. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown.

Growing up Burt was drawn to adventure whether exploring the streets of Chicago or the sand dunes around Lake Michigan. Later, in the Army he lived in California and served in Korea. He enjoyed all types of mechanized travel including boats, airplanes, trains and especially cars. He loved to travel, sometimes alone for work, occasionally with just Barb and often with the whole family. This took him to every state in the union and several countries around the world. He will be missed dearly by his remaining family and friends.

Survivors: Sons: Steven A. Johnson and his wife Cynthia of Coopersburg and Mark E. Johnson and his wife Colleen of Royersford, PA, Daughter: Janet J. Benhart of Itasca, IL, Brother: Harold Johnson of Summerfield, FL, 11 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held in the near future.

Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com

Contributions may be made in his memory to: First Presbyterian Church 3231 W. Tilghman St. Allentown, PA 18104

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved