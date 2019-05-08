C. Donald McLean, age 97, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 with his daughter and son by his side. Don was born in Ft. Benning, Georgia on March 14, 1922, but lived most of his life in Allentown.Don McLean married Bettie Jane Trump in 1943. The two were childhood sweethearts and married in Phoenix, Arizona, while Don was serving in the Army Air Corps. Bettie passed away in December of 2018, three months after Don and Bettie celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. During WWII, Don served as a Flight Instructor for the Army Air Corps at Luke Field in Arizona. Following his discharge in 1944, Don completed his course work at Muhlenberg College and enrolled in the University of Pennsylvania's Dental School. He opened his dental practice in Allentown in 1950 and served as president of both the Lehigh Valley and Lehigh County Dental Societies. In 1960, Don enrolled in Temple University's Master's Program in Orthodontics. He received his Master of Science degree from Temple in 1962 and opened his orthodontic practice in Allentown later that year. He retired in 1987, at age 65. Don McLean was a man of many talents and interests. He never lost his love of flying and owned a private plane at Queen City Airport for many years. He continued flying the "Yellow Bird" until age 72. Don was also an expert skier, and he and Bettie made annual winter trips to the Rockies and the Alps. In summer, Don and Bettie played golf at Brookside Country Club, which they joined in 1953 and where they remained honorary members. Don and Bettie were also avid Duplicate Bridge players. Together they won many sectional, regional and national tournaments, and attained the rank of Diamond Life Masters. Don also directed local Duplicate Bridge games, and in later years, Don and Bettie served as Bridge directors and instructors on several cruise ships. In addition to his wife, Bettie, Don McLean was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Donald and Mary Valeria MacLean, his sister, Judy, and her husband, Roger.Don McLean was a devoted husband, a great father and a wonderful grandfather. He will be sorely missed by his daughter, Pamela Wallace, his son, Charles McLean, Charles's wife Terry-Jane McLean, granddaughters Brenna Wallace, Dierdre Wallace, Mallory Hoffman and Olivia McLean, great-granddaughter Walker Jane Hoffman, and by his many nieces and nephews. Services: Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton Street in Allentown at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday in the church. Entombment will be held at Grandview Mausoleum following the service. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik and Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Project Child, 3400 High Point Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary