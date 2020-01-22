Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Cyphers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Edward Cyphers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward "Ed" Cyphers, 81, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Kirkland Village, Rabold Unit, in Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Naomi (Butz) Cyphers, who died in 2014.

Born in Easton, Ed was the son of the late Franklin and Ella (Marquette) Cyphers. He served in the US Marine Corps shortly after graduating from high school, and then went on to a career in the printing business, working as a Pressman for Lehigh Litho for over 40 years. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Bethlehem.

Survivors: daughters Karen Long and her husband Nelson of Bethlehem, Donna Wilson and her husband Charles of Westerville, Ohio; son Dean Cyphers and his wife Natalie of Bath; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Ed was predeceased by his siblings Barbara Eden and Joseph Grube.

Services: Calling Hours will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning at 11:00 AM, where friends may also call from 10:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at Green Mount Cemetery, Bath. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com

Contributions: in lieu of flowers to any Parkinson's Research Charity.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now