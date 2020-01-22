|
Charles Edward "Ed" Cyphers, 81, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Kirkland Village, Rabold Unit, in Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Naomi (Butz) Cyphers, who died in 2014.
Born in Easton, Ed was the son of the late Franklin and Ella (Marquette) Cyphers. He served in the US Marine Corps shortly after graduating from high school, and then went on to a career in the printing business, working as a Pressman for Lehigh Litho for over 40 years. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Bethlehem.
Survivors: daughters Karen Long and her husband Nelson of Bethlehem, Donna Wilson and her husband Charles of Westerville, Ohio; son Dean Cyphers and his wife Natalie of Bath; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Ed was predeceased by his siblings Barbara Eden and Joseph Grube.
Services: Calling Hours will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning at 11:00 AM, where friends may also call from 10:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at Green Mount Cemetery, Bath. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: in lieu of flowers to any Parkinson's Research Charity.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020