C. Mary (Weikel) Zimmerman, 73, of Schnecksville, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Dale E. Zimmerman. Born in Ringtown, Schuylkill County, April 23, 1946, Mary was the daughter of the late Gordon J. and Eleanor Weikel. She was employed as a Substitute Coordinator for the Northwestern Lehigh School District for the last 15 years. Prior to that, she worked for the former Sports Fever, Whitehall, Nuss Mobile Homes in Ballietsville, and PPL. Mary dedicated her life to raising her three children, making many personal sacrifices along the way to ensure her children were provided for and raised to be positive and productive members of their community. She loved her Northwestern Lehigh family and was blessed for the opportunity to watch her grandchildren grow up and play sports. For the past 40 years, Mary could be seen cheering on her Tigers in a stadium, gymnasium, or ball diamond. She will be dearly missed by all whose path she crossed along her journey.
Survivors: Children, Jason T. Zimmerman (Nicole) of Schnecksville, Jessica L. Llaneza (Pete) of Sparta, NJ, Joshua J. Zimmerman (Ashley) of New Tripoli; brothers, Gordon L. Weikel and James E. Weikel of Ringtown; brother-in-law, Don F. Zimmerman (Enes) of Reading; grandchildren, Eli, Brady, Laudelino, Kendal and Brody; nieces and nephews, Paula, Anne, Gia, Chelsea, Chris, Jim, Sam and Annie; predeceased by a sister, Ann Lewis.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:00 am. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Henry A. Distler officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Monday and 9:00 – 10:00 am. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Ringtown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship Fund and/or the Goodwill Fire Co. #1, Germansville both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 19, 2019