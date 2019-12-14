|
C. Merrill Eckhart age 82, West High Street, Gettysburg, PA died suddenly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in McSherrystown, PA.
He was born June 12, 1937 in Birdsboro, PA the son of the late Elwood and Elsie McCord Eckhart.
Merrill was the consummate devoted, loving family man. He was most happy when surrounded by family enjoying horse racing, college basketball, Philadelphia Eagles football games, trout fishing, vacations in Ocean City, MD and hosting, as well as cooking, for holiday gatherings. He was a graduate of Slatington High School and a 1959 graduate of Albright College where he played on the basketball and baseball teams. The following year he was hired at the Gettysburg High School. For 30 years, he taught World Cultures and coached basketball. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, inducted for his achievements as both a basketball player and a coach.
Merrill is survived by a son, Eric Eckhart and his wife Nicole of Gettysburg, PA, a daughter, Lovee Garrison and her husband James of Pulaski NY and their mother Dorie Eckhart; eight grandchildren: Jordan, Seth, Jaymee, Cade, Casey, Wyatt, Carly, and Addison; two sisters: Arlene and her husband Jim Sticher of Whitehall, PA and Mary Lou Hodes of Whitehall, PA; and a sister-in-law: Joan Eckhart of Fleetwood, PA. He was predeceased by a brother, Jack Eckhart and a brother-in-law, Reuel Hodes.
Following retirement, Merrill became the grounds supervisor at Lynn Court in McSherrystown and worked for another 30 years. He is also survived by his companion, and co-worker, Darlene Rohrbaugh.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shoot Basketballs Not People. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 14, 2019