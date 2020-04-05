|
Dr. C. Theodore "Ted" Blaisdell of New Tripoli passed away on April 3, 2020 at home on his beloved hilltop with loved ones nearby. He will be missed by many. Ted was born August 16th, 1930 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. He was the son of the late Colborn E. and Elsie (Fried) Blaisdell.
Ted graduated from Allentown High School and Lehigh University. He served in the Field Toxicology Branch of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After his service, he attended the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, graduating in 1959. He continued at the University as an intern and then completed his Anesthesia residency there as well.
In 1962 Ted returned to Allentown as the first Board certified Anesthesiologist at Sacred Heart Hospital, where he became director of Anesthesia for many years. He was one of the first Board Certified Anesthesiologist in the Lehigh Valley on staff at all the local hospitals.
Ted served on the committee to plan and build the Allentown/Sacred Heart Hospital Center (ASH), which became the Lehigh Valley Health Network. He was a member of both the American Board of Anesthesiology and the Pennsylvania Society of Anesthesiologists. Frequently serving as an examiner for the American Anesthesia Boards.
Ted was an active lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown where he taught Sunday School for many years. A member of the Allentown Rotary Club for over 20 years he and his family hosted over 100 exchange participants from all over the world. Ted enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader, and a true Lifelong Learner. He was a true Renaissance Man. He loved country auctions, hunting and working in the woods.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia (Wilkins) Blaisdell and his children; Theodore Blaisdell and wife Kathy of South Hadley, MA, Timothy Blaisdell of Winterthur, Switzerland, Thomas Blaisdell and wife Sheri of Los Altos, CA, Susan Blaisdell of Tucson Arizona, and Torrance Blaisdell and wife Gayla of Ellensburg, WA as well as eight Grandchildren. He is also survived by his companion and life partner of 35 yrs Cheryl Bowman.
As he requested Ted's body was donated to his medical school. A memorial service for family and friends will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Perelman Medical School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020