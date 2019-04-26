C. Wilmer Johnson, 94, of Upper Saucon Twp. died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Quakertown. He is the husband of Ruth Irene (Unangst) Johnson. He was born in Haycock Twp. on June 8, 1924 to the late Clarence W. and Emma (Umstead) Johnson. Wilmer was a Dairy and Beef Farmer in Nockamixon Twp. for 40 years until his retirement. He is a member of Bible Baptist Church, Quakertown; Bucks-Mont 2 Cylinder Antique Tractor Club.SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 72 years; daughters: Carol A. (William) Morse of St. Augustine, FL, Darlene M. (Randy) Rehrig of Coopersburg; 2 grandchildren: Matthew J. (Jadell) Rehrig and Rachel L. (Nathan) Longacre; 2 great grandchildren: Kelsey and Kylia; 1 great great granddaughter: Addalynn. Predeceased by siblings: Grace & Walter. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 6782 N. Main St., Coopersburg followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Springtown Cemetery, Springfield Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers memorials to the Bible Baptist Church, P.O. Box 152, Quakertown, PA 18951. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary