Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Wilmer Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

C. Wilmer Johnson Obituary
C. Wilmer Johnson, 94, of Upper Saucon Twp. died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Quakertown. He is the husband of Ruth Irene (Unangst) Johnson. He was born in Haycock Twp. on June 8, 1924 to the late Clarence W. and Emma (Umstead) Johnson. Wilmer was a Dairy and Beef Farmer in Nockamixon Twp. for 40 years until his retirement. He is a member of Bible Baptist Church, Quakertown; Bucks-Mont 2 Cylinder Antique Tractor Club.SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 72 years; daughters: Carol A. (William) Morse of St. Augustine, FL, Darlene M. (Randy) Rehrig of Coopersburg; 2 grandchildren: Matthew J. (Jadell) Rehrig and Rachel L. (Nathan) Longacre; 2 great grandchildren: Kelsey and Kylia; 1 great great granddaughter: Addalynn. Predeceased by siblings: Grace & Walter. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 6782 N. Main St., Coopersburg followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Springtown Cemetery, Springfield Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers memorials to the Bible Baptist Church, P.O. Box 152, Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now