|
|
Callie Emerson Keim of Allen Twp., died October 22, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was born in Salisbury Twp. on October 21, 2019 to Brian W. Keim and Elizabeth K. (Gebhardt) Keim.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving parents; sisters: Zoey C. and Kinsley E. at home; maternal grandfather: James E. Gebhardt of Bethlehem; paternal grandparents: Donna L. Keim (Jerry Clapp) of Bethlehem and Douglas H. Keim of Easton.
SERVICE: Private. No calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Callie's sisters: Zoey C. and Kinsley E. Keim for their education care of the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019