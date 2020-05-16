Calvin L. Heacock, 93, formerly of Bethlehem and Estero, Florida, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Raymond E. Heacock, M.D. and Dorothy (Jewel) Heacock. Calvin enlisted in the Navy at age 17, and was honorably discharged after proudly serving our country aboard the USS Fulton in the South Pacific during WWII. After returning to Bethlehem, he married the former Betty Joan Lynn with whom he enjoyed 64 wonderful years! Calvin found employment at the Bethlehem Steel Co., working as a Senior Specifications Metallurgist, retiring in 1982 after 34 years of service. Active in his community and civic organizations, Calvin was a 32nd degree Mason in H. Stanley Goodwin Lodge #648 F.&A.M., a member of American Legion Post 31 and frequently attended Bethany Church. He and his wife volunteered for many years at Musikfest.
Surviving are a son, James, and wife Robin of Palm; grandchildren, Josh, and wife Shelly of Cambridge, MA, Zach, and wife Suzi of Philadelphia and Jenna Ruch (Heacock, and husband Tracy of Bath; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Vivian and Miles. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty, son Scott and daughter Nancy. Calvin will be missed by all of those who knew him, especially his loving and supportive niece, Suzanne, and her husband Ben Wright of Toms River, NJ.
A celebration of Life will be held after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call from May 16 to May 17, 2020.