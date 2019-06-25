Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Schoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin L. Schoch


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Calvin L. Schoch Obituary
Calvin L. Schoch, 72 of Bethlehem E. Allen Twsp., PA, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Allentown. Born August 9, 1946 in Barto, PA, he was the son of the late Lester Schoch and the late Virginia (Mohr) Eck. He was the husband of Clara L. (Evans) Schoch with whom he shared 51 years of marriage this past November 25, 2018. Calvin was the Parts Manager for Toyota Industrial Lift Trucks, Bethlehem, PA. for 20 years before retiring. He was a longtime member and former Firefighter with the E. Allen Twsp. volunteer Fire Co.; He served as past President of the E. Allen Twsp. Youth Club and was a former coach of the Girls Softball Team. He was a former Tudor and taught G.E.D. & E.S.L. classes at Northampton Community College, Bethlehem for several years. He was an Umpire for Girls Softball in the Lehigh Valley. In his earlier years he was a drummer for a former local band "One Way". He served his country as a ETN3 in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Surviving along with his wife Clara are daughters, Shannon L. Kichline of Allentown, PA and Ada H. Kropf of Easton, PA, brother, Melvin Schoch and wife Gerri of Rush, KY; 5 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. Contributions: May be made in his memory to , P.O. Box 788517 Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now