Calvin L. Schoch, 72 of Bethlehem E. Allen Twsp., PA, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Allentown. Born August 9, 1946 in Barto, PA, he was the son of the late Lester Schoch and the late Virginia (Mohr) Eck. He was the husband of Clara L. (Evans) Schoch with whom he shared 51 years of marriage this past November 25, 2018. Calvin was the Parts Manager for Toyota Industrial Lift Trucks, Bethlehem, PA. for 20 years before retiring. He was a longtime member and former Firefighter with the E. Allen Twsp. volunteer Fire Co.; He served as past President of the E. Allen Twsp. Youth Club and was a former coach of the Girls Softball Team. He was a former Tudor and taught G.E.D. & E.S.L. classes at Northampton Community College, Bethlehem for several years. He was an Umpire for Girls Softball in the Lehigh Valley. In his earlier years he was a drummer for a former local band "One Way". He served his country as a ETN3 in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.



Surviving along with his wife Clara are daughters, Shannon L. Kichline of Allentown, PA and Ada H. Kropf of Easton, PA, brother, Melvin Schoch and wife Gerri of Rush, KY; 5 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. Services are private and at the convenience of the family.