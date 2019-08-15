Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Camellia C. Soldridge
Camellia C. (Ongais) Soldridge, 83, of Schnecksville, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Hilo, Hawaii, Camellia was the daughter of the late Antonio and Juanita (Flores) Ongais. She was a music teacher in the Northwestern Lehigh School District for 30 years before retiring in 1999. Camellia was an Ordained Minister at Schnecksville Sunday School that she lovingly called "God's House".

Survivors: Children, Jessica L. Rotz (Vince), James H. Soldridge, Jr. (Susan), Jill E. Eustice (Robert), Jean A. Wetzel (David) all of Schnecksville; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; Camellia was one of thirteen siblings.

Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 – 10:30 am. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Schnecksville Sunday School c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019
