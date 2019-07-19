Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Central Assembly of God
1300 Eaton Avenue
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Candace Ruggiero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candace Bridgette Ruggiero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Candace Bridgette Ruggiero Obituary
Candace Bridgette Ruggiero, 55, of Allentown, passed away July 14, 2019. She was the wife of Frank J. Ruggiero. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Yvonne (Bortz) Bogert and the late Eric Furber.

Survivors: Husband; Mother; Son, Michael S. Ruggiero and his wife, Laura; Mother-In-Law, Susan Ruggiero; Siblings, Lance Furber, Tabitha Shire, Pamela Thompson, Penelope, Andrew, and Daniel Bogert. Candace was predeceased by her sister, Thamar.

Services: Memorial 6:30 PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Central Assembly of God, 1300 Eaton Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now