Candace Bridgette Ruggiero, 55, of Allentown, passed away July 14, 2019. She was the wife of Frank J. Ruggiero. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Yvonne (Bortz) Bogert and the late Eric Furber.
Survivors: Husband; Mother; Son, Michael S. Ruggiero and his wife, Laura; Mother-In-Law, Susan Ruggiero; Siblings, Lance Furber, Tabitha Shire, Pamela Thompson, Penelope, Andrew, and Daniel Bogert. Candace was predeceased by her sister, Thamar.
Services: Memorial 6:30 PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Central Assembly of God, 1300 Eaton Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on July 19, 2019