Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Visitation
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infancy Catholic Church
312 E. 4th St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Candida Rodriguez


1935 - 2019
Candida Rodriguez Obituary
Candida Rodriguez, 83, of Bethlehem, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born in Patillas, Puerto Rico on December 1, 1935; daughter of the late Felipe Rodriguez and Angela Muñoz.

Candida dedicated her life to her family. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Jose Grajales; sons: Hector Lopez and his wife, Margarita, Angel Lopez and his wife, Virgen, and Jose Grajales; siblings: Deacon Nicasio Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Carmelo Rodriguez, Mario Garcia, Felipe Rodriguez, Carmen Rodriguez Paulina Rodriguez, and Genoveba Rodriguez; as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Candida was preceded in death by her daughter, Ana Grajales; son, Victor Lopez; grandson, Obadiah Lopez; and brother, Victor Garcia.

She was a devoted parishioner of Holy Infancy Catholic Church. She was a member of Hijas de Maria and the Catholic Charismatic Renewal. Candida will be remembered for her great sense of humor. Her kindness and caring were recognized when she won a Mother of the Year award in Puerto Rico.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 29, 2019
