|
|
Carby L. Beller, 59 of Lehighton, died March 3, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Diane M. (Zellner) Beller to whom he was married 40 years last June 23. Born in Allentown, June 22, 1960, Carby was the son of the late Ervin L. and Corrine S. (Davis) Beller. He was a painter for Persings in Allentown for a couple years. Prior to that Carby was a mechanic for Persings.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Diane; children, Ervin J. Beller (Stephanie) of Slatington, Brooke L. Beller ( Eric Lloyd) of Alburtis, Lee M. Beller (Sanja) of Coaldale; siblings, Penny Goldberg (Larry) of Allentown, Harriet Dietrich of Allentown, Ervin Beller of Bath, and Shirley Spawn of Emmaus; grandchildren, Tylee, Ashley, Davon, Mandi, Joseph, Tyler
Service: A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday March 5, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309 Schnecksville PA 18078, with the Rev Manfred von Harten officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020