Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Carby Beller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map

Carby L. Beller


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carby L. Beller Obituary
Carby L. Beller, 59 of Lehighton, died March 3, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Diane M. (Zellner) Beller to whom he was married 40 years last June 23. Born in Allentown, June 22, 1960, Carby was the son of the late Ervin L. and Corrine S. (Davis) Beller. He was a painter for Persings in Allentown for a couple years. Prior to that Carby was a mechanic for Persings.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Diane; children, Ervin J. Beller (Stephanie) of Slatington, Brooke L. Beller ( Eric Lloyd) of Alburtis, Lee M. Beller (Sanja) of Coaldale; siblings, Penny Goldberg (Larry) of Allentown, Harriet Dietrich of Allentown, Ervin Beller of Bath, and Shirley Spawn of Emmaus; grandchildren, Tylee, Ashley, Davon, Mandi, Joseph, Tyler

Service: A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday March 5, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309 Schnecksville PA 18078, with the Rev Manfred von Harten officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now