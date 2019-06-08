Carl A. Behler, 87, of Northampton, Pennsylvania, formerly of Palmerton, died Wednesday afternoon, June 5, 2019, at Cedarbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Fountain Hill Annex, Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Sylvia M. (Green) Behler, celebrating 62 years of marriage. Born in Aquashicola, Lower Towamensing Township, he was a son of the late William and Stella (Dieter) Behler.Carl was employed by Mack Trucks Corporation, Allentown, in the windshield installation department, and later as an inspector in the assembly department. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing, where he was a choir member for over 70 years. He was instrumental in the start-up of the church's paper recycling program, and led that program for 40 plus years, and which continues today. He was also responsible for leading bus trips to Philadelphia Phillies games for over 30 years. Carl was a 1949 graduate of the SS Palmer High School, and later served his country with honor in the Army, in Korea, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was an avid cyclist enjoying his many bike rides over the years on the Ironton Rail Trail, Coplay, and so proud of his memorialized bench on that trail. Carl was a member of the "Brothers of the Brush", Palmerton, where he participated in many of the borough's seasonal parades.Survivors: Wife, Sylvia. Daughter, Laurie J. wife of Barry Shabbick of Walnutport. Son, Gary Lee and wife Donna Behler of Harleysville. Grandson, Nicholas and wife Eliana of Schwenksville. Great-granddaughter, Raleigh. Sisters, Marguerite Ziegenfus, Betty Green, and Roberta Costenbader, all of Palmerton. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Florence Miller, Alverta Kuehner, and brothers, Ralph, William "Bill", and Robert.Services: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 7:00-8:30 p.m., Monday, June 10th, at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071, and 10:30-11:00 a.m., in the church. Interment will follow services, with Military Honors, at Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.comContributions: May be made in his memory to the St. John's Church Memorial Fund. Published in Morning Call on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary