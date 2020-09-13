Carl A. George, 75 years, of Fogelsville, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at home. He was the companion of Peggy Kriebel for 40 years. Born in Emmaus he was a son of the late Paul A. and Florence George. Carl drove a cement truck for Rahn's Trucking in Bethlehem.
Survivors: Companion, Peggy, children, Michael George of Lyons Station, Christine Yoffee of Lenhartsville, Melanie Hoffman of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Callioppe and Gavin Yoffee and Thomas Hoffman. He was predeceased by siblings, Edward George and Mary Jiles.
Private Services. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.