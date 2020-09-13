1/
Carl A. George
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Carl A. George, 75 years, of Fogelsville, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at home. He was the companion of Peggy Kriebel for 40 years. Born in Emmaus he was a son of the late Paul A. and Florence George. Carl drove a cement truck for Rahn's Trucking in Bethlehem.

Survivors: Companion, Peggy, children, Michael George of Lyons Station, Christine Yoffee of Lenhartsville, Melanie Hoffman of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Callioppe and Gavin Yoffee and Thomas Hoffman. He was predeceased by siblings, Edward George and Mary Jiles.

Private Services. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
Carl, you will be missed, yet loved beyond. You treated Roger, I and the girls like we were part of the family. God speed my friend ❤
The Romigs
Friend
