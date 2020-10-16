Memorial Mass for Carl A. Kilhefner will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church, Whitehall, Pennsylvania.
There will be a visitation preceding Mass from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church.
CARL A. KILHEFNER, 82, formerly of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on
May 14, 2020 at home in Fletcher, Oklahoma surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by the love of his life, the late June E. (Remaly) Kilhefner, to whom he was married for 46 years. Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on March 31, 1938, he was the son of the late Elias A. and Helen M. (Dammrich) Kilhefner. He graduated from Allentown High School in 1956 and later joined the United States Marine Corps where he served from 1958-1962. In 2000, he retired from the County of Lehigh.
He had a great passion for playing drums and at age 11 began marching with the Sons of the American Legion Post #29 and Post #29 Senior Corps. He continued his passion for drum corps marching another 60 years until the age of 72. Through the years he marched with the Catasauqua Post #215, Bangor Yellow Jackets, Wind Gap Blue Eagles, Rosetta Chieftains, Reading Buccaneers, Reading Buccaneers Alumni (Charter Member), and the Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni Corps. One of his most treasured memories was performing in 1980 with DCA World Champion Reading Buccaneers. He was an avid drum corps fan until his death. He was a life member of the Marine Corps League and a Founding Member of the Bethlehem Detachment. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch #115, the American Legion Post #739 Hokendauqua, and the Allentown Chapter of the Honorary First Defenders. He was also active with a group of his classmates informally known as the 56ers. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, Whitehall, Pennsylvania where he served as Eucharistic Minister. He was active in Cursillo. God blessed him with great friends that he treasured and loved like family.
Carl is survived by his daughter, Christina L. (Kilhefner) Peterson and husband, James A. Peterson, Fletcher, Oklahoma with whom he resided, and his grandson, Daniel J. Peterson, Portsmouth, Virginia. He was very proud of his family and especially his grandson who is serving in the U.S. Navy.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
.