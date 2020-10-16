Carl was a great friend to me. We both march in Drum Corps & marched in Reading Alumni for a while together. We have known each other for over 30 years. When I heard of his death, I was very sadden. He was a true friend. I had alot of respect for him. I always enjoyed seeing him & having breakfast together at our FRA meetings. I will truly miss him.i am very proud to be in charge of his funeral. God bless you old friend. The world a little sadder without you. As I always say, this is not goodbye, but I will see you later. God bless. You are home. R.I.P.

Bill C Seigfried

Friend