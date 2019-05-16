|
|
Carl Burton Martrich, 86, of Salisbury Township, passed away peacefully May 10th at home. He was the husband of Lenore (Koehler) Martrich for 66 years prior to her passing in February of 2017. Survivors: Daughters, Linda Schaffer, husband Ralph, Karen Porter, Tami Ahlum, husband Harry; grandchildren, Nicole and Kirk; three great grandchildren and faithful cat, Happy. He was preceded by a son, Terrence. Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home and Herron Crematory. Memorial Contributions to the .
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2019