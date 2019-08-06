|
|
Carl Broock Weiss, MD, 86, of Cresco, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Mildred (Hamm) Weiss with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
Born on April 8, 1933 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Harry and Ethel (Diehl) Weiss and previously lived in State College, Caribou ME, New York City, NY, Danville, PA, New Orleans LA, and Brodheadsville before moving to Cresco.
He was a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force serving from 1952 to 1991 in the Korean War and Desert Storm.
Dr. Weiss had a general practice for eight years and then along with Dr. Joseph Conahan, established Pocono Eye Associates in East Stroudsburg.
He served as a Barrett Township Supervisor and was a member of Canadensis United Methodist Church, Pocono Lodge #780 F&AM, and the American Legion.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons, Carl B. Weiss, Jr. and wife Patti of Bethlehem and Thomas H. Weiss and fiance Cindy Lowder of Doylestown; and seven grandchildren, Brad Weiss of Baltimore, MD, Greg Weiss of Baltimore, MD, Christine Weiss of Chicago, IL, Theresa Maitz and husband Corey of Doylestown, T. Blake Weiss of Pikeville, KY, H. Broock Weiss of Doylestown and Paige Weiss of Doylestown. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Harry Weiss, Douglas Weiss, Betty Snover, Lorraine Torres, and Evelyn Serfass,
The viewing will be on Friday, August 9, from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Funeral services will begin at 10:00AM Saturday, August 10, at the Canadensis United Methodist Church, 1349 PA-390, Canadensis. Burial will follow at Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Canadensis United Methodist Church, PO Box 23, Canadensis, PA 18325 or Judicial Watch, 425 Third Street, SW, Suite 800 Washington, DC 20024.
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019