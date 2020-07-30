1/1
Carl Beer Slotter
Carl Beer Slotter, 94, of Allentown, passed away July 29, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Doris M. (Kulp) Slotter and the late Alice (Badger) Slotter. Carl was a maintenance worker for the Hatfield Twp. Municipal Authority for 15 years, retiring in 1990. Prior to that, he worked as a maintenance worker at Zenith and Philco Ford both in Lansdale. Born in Perkasie, PA, he was the son of the late Theodore and Laura (Beer) Slotter. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII and Korea, serving on the U.S.S. North Carolina. He was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. Carl enjoyed traveling and watching baseball.

Survivors: Daughters: Wendy wife of George Whitehurst and Robyn Slotter both of Allentown, Step-Daughter: Carol wife of Glenn Adams of Auburn, WA, 4 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a Son: Wayne Slotter, Grandson: Jonathan Slotter, Granddaughter: Jennifer Slotter, Brothers: Winfield Slotter and Ralph Slotter and Sisters: Marian Nungesser and Elaine Ottinger.

Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J. S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St. Allentown. PA 18103

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
