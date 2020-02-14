|
Carl E. Derhammer, 78, of Moore Township, formerly of Point Phillips, was stricken at home and passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 08, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Gloria J. (Fabrizio) Derhammer. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on October 16. Born in Point Phillips, he was a son of the late Clyde and Esther (Altemose) Derhammer. He was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1960. Carl was employed by the Bethlehem Steel Corp., where he worked for more than 30 years as an engineer on the narrow gauge railroad before retiring. During his retirement, he developed a passion for flea marketing, which he continued to enjoy for several years. Carl was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Gloria, he is survived by his sons, Scott C. Derhammer, of Orefield, and Gary C. Derhammer, of Northampton; daughter, Karen M. Aldinger and her husband, Robert L., of Allentown; stepson, Brian S. Fitzgerald and his wife, Deborah, of Jonas; stepdaughter, Tracie A. Fitzgerald and her husband, Scott Weil, of Sea Isle City, NJ; grandson, Taylor Derhammer; four brothers, Ralph Derhammer, Gordon Derhammer and his wife, Peggy, and Lester Derhammer and his wife, Ellen, all of Klecknersville, and Allen Derhammer, of Danielsville; sister, Lorraine Grider and her husband, Robert, of Moore Township; former wife, Eleanor (West) Derhammer, of Bethlehem; along with many nieces and nephews. Carl was predeceased by a brother, Leon Derhammer, and three sisters, Grace Eckert, Gladys Heckman, and Gloria Swope. Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Burial will be private in New Hope Cemetery at Little Moore, Danielsville. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2020