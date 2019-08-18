|
Carl E. Holderman, 86, formerly of Wind Gap, passed away at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was the husband of the late Marie Deemer Holderman, and a son of the late Harry and Martha (Finley) Holderman.
He was employed as a security guard at Gracedale for 33 years until his retirement in 2015.
Carl is survived by sons, Dennis, Jeff and Kevin; daughters, Brenda and Diane; stepson, Thomas; sisters, Elizabeth and Martha; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, George, Robert, Harry and Bill; sister, Dorothy; and stepdaughters, Lisa and Laura.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Schmidt Funeral Home, 202 West Street, Wind Gap. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. A private burial will be held with the family in Phillipsburg Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019