Carl Siegfried
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl E. Siegfried

Carl E. Siegfried Obituary
Carl E. Siegfried, 69, of Emmaus, died April 10, 2020 in Cooper University Medical Center, Camden, NJ. He was the fiancé of Karen M. (Pradel) Holben. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Sterling and Louise (Beier) Siegfried. Carl was a mechanic and retired from Impress Packaging in 2012 as a mechanic supervisor. He was a member of Emmanuel U.C.C., Bethlehem. Carl was a member of Fire Company #1, Emmaus. Carl is survived by his finance, Karen and stepdaughter Dana; son, Keith Siegfried and wife Nicole of Northampton; grandchildren, Josephine and Madison; brother, Harold Siegfried of Greenacres, FL; sister, Mary Vogelin of Bethlehem. Memorial Services will be announced. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in Carl's honor.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020
