Carl E Steele 88, of Catasauqua passed away peacefully Friday May 29 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the son of the late Marvin and Helen Hepner Steele.Carl attended Catasauqua High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army. He was retired from the Catasauqua School District.He is survived by his wife Nancy Geiger Steele with whom he would have celebrated 61 years of marriage this June; son Michael A and wife Barbara of McKinney TX; son Richard C of Catasauqua; son Thomas J and wife Kellie of Coplay; daughter Carla M Fotta and husband Jason of N Catasauqua; daughter Elena M Frey and husband Kirk of Walnutport; Grandchildren Tyler Silberman, Tyler and Matthew Fotta, Kylie Steele, and Dylon Frey. He was pre-deceased by son Joseph J and grandson Chase H Frey; brother Gerald Steele, and sister Virginia Steele Lentz.Services will be private with arrangements to be made by the Brubaker Funeral Home.