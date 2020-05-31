To the Steele family, please accept our deepest condolences and sympathy with the loss of your dad. He was such a good guy. We spent countless years working together at Lincoln MS during basketball season. He was always good for a story or a laugh or a complaint. He was truly a pleasure to work with! Plus, going to all of Tyler and Jamess baseball and basketball games as they grew up and sitting and talking with him. All great memories of Steely Dan. Always remember all the good times and memories and that will always bring a smile to your face! May GOD bless you all in this time os grief.
Take care, Eric, Tina, Andrew and James Snyder
Carl E. Steele 88, of Catasauqua passed away peacefully Friday May 29 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the son of the late Marvin and Helen Hepner Steele.
Carl attended Catasauqua High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army. He was retired from the Catasauqua School District.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Geiger Steele with whom he would have celebrated 61 years of marriage this June; son Michael A. and wife Barbara of McKinney, TX; son Richard C. of Catasauqua; son Thomas J. and wife Kellie of Coplay; daughter Carla M. Fotta and husband Jason of N Catasauqua; daughter Elena M. Frey and husband Kirk of Walnutport; Grandchildren Tyler Silberman, Tyler and Matthew Fotta, Kylie Steele, and Dylon Frey. He was pre-deceased by son Joseph J. and grandson Chase H. Frey; brother Gerald Steele, and sister Virginia Steele Lentz.
Services will be private with arrangements to be made by the Brubaker Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.