Carl E. Weidner 74, passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020. Born in Catasauqua, PA., he was a son of the late Russell E. and Mabel V. (Sterner) Weidner. Prior to retiring, Carl worked for the former Bethlehem Steel for 30+ years as a millwright. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City, MD, Myrtle Beach, SC and cruising various parts of the world. Surviving is his son; Christopher in Allentown. Sister; Carol M. Snell, of Northampton. Niece; Brenda wife of Sean Campbell, of Walnutport. Companion; Annette Gibbons, of Palmer Twp. Carl was predeceased by his sister Marjorie McLaughlin. Services will be Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, N. Catasauqua.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020