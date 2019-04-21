Home

Carl E. Weller

Carl E. "Clem" Weller, 87, of Allentown, passed away April 19, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services, Bethlehem. He was the widower of Elaine J. (Schueck), who passed away in 1994. Born in Boyertown, he was the son of the late Irwin and Catherine Weller. Clem was a bartender at the Italian-American Bocce Association for many years. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Clem was a member of Horizon Church, Allentown. Survivors: Children, Linwood Gehris and his wife Gail, Blair Weller and his wife Candace, Patricia Weller, Edwin Weller and his wife Noaf; Sister, Betty Moyer; 11 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by a Son, Daniel Weller. Services: 11AM Thurs., April 25th at Horizon Church, 2613 South St., Allentown. Burial will follow at Lehigh Zion Cemetery, Alburtis. A viewing will be held Thurs. 10-11 AM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019
