Carl F. Henzelman, Jr., 97, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on June 25, 2020. Carl was the late husband of Dorothy (Thompson) Henzelman, of Buffalo, N.Y. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Carl F. and Mildred (Bethman) Henzelman. Carl entered Lehigh University in 1941. His studies were interrupted by WWII. He served in the U.S. Air Force Ground Services. At the conclusion of the war, he reentered Lehigh and graduated in 1948. Carl was employed by Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna, NY for 30 years until his retirement in 1978. Carl was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church; Past President of Concerned Ecumenical Ministry; Past Treasurer and Board Member of Meals on Wheels, all of Buffalo, N.Y. Carl served his alma mater as President of the Western New York Alumni Club and was a dedicated volunteer for his class and fraternity, Theta Delta Chi. At his 55th Reunion in 2000, Carl was awarded the Alumni Award from the Lehigh University Alumni Association. Carl had a passion for classical and show tunes music and loved having the companionship of golden retrievers throughout his life. Carl is survived by his son, Carl III and wife, Lisa of Bethlehem, PA; and daughter Dorothy H. Veyera of Warwick, RI; as well as four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, John. A private burial will be held in Buffalo, NY. Contributions may be made to any charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 28, 2020.