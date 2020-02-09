|
|
Carl F. Meyer, of Coplay, passed away February 6, 2020 at the age of 96. He was predeceased in death by his wife of 67 years, Ida M. (Groff) Meyer. Born on May 24, 1923 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Carl and Veronica (Waller) Meyer.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan and the Philippines. After 40 years, he retired from Bethlehem Steel. He was in several bowling leagues and loved to play the keyboard, paint, work in the garden, and bake. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Coplay. He will be dearly missed.
He was predeceased by sisters, Marguerite Cengeri of Bethlehem; Ann Esterly of Quakertown; brother, Frank Meyer of Paris, TX.
Survivors: daughters, Debra DeKeyser and her husband Paul of Leesburg, VA; Diane Moore of Pottstown; sons, James T. Meyer and his wife Patti of Bethlehem; Carl M. Meyer of Quakertown; several grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, brother, Edward Meyer, Northampton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Peter's R.C.C., 4 S. 5th St., Coplay, Pa 18037. Burial will follow at St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Stiles. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020