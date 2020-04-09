Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Reichl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl F. Reichl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl F. Reichl Obituary
Carl F. Reichl, of Cetronia, passed away on April 6th at the age of 91. He was born in Coplay to the late Charles and Hilda Reichl and has been married to his loving wife Irma for the past 56 years. Carl served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, had worked for Lehigh Structural Steel as an iron worker and operated Eddies Market in Allentown. He was a member of the American Legion Post 576 and St. Michael Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Nativity (formerly Nativity Lutheran Church), in Allentown. He was predeceased by his son Mark, brothers: Frank, George, Robert, and sister Hilda Himmler. Survivors: Wife Irma along with nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Church or to St. Luke's Hospice.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -