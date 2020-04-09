|
Carl F. Reichl, of Cetronia, passed away on April 6th at the age of 91. He was born in Coplay to the late Charles and Hilda Reichl and has been married to his loving wife Irma for the past 56 years. Carl served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, had worked for Lehigh Structural Steel as an iron worker and operated Eddies Market in Allentown. He was a member of the American Legion Post 576 and St. Michael Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Nativity (formerly Nativity Lutheran Church), in Allentown. He was predeceased by his son Mark, brothers: Frank, George, Robert, and sister Hilda Himmler. Survivors: Wife Irma along with nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Church or to St. Luke's Hospice.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020