Carl F. Schaeffer
Carl F. Schaeffer, 85, of Old Zionsville, passed away June 12, 2020 at his home. He was the widower of Ruthann (David) Schaeffer, who passed away in 2012. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Edwin E. and Minnie M. (Souders) Schaeffer. Carl worked at Mack Trucks for 31 years as a draftsman in the Engineering Dept. and was a member of UAW Local 677. Carl was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War serving as Microwave Relay Site Chief at NATO Headquarters in Fountainbleu, France. He was a member of the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Assoc., charter member of the National WWII Memorial, a member of the Emmaus Mercantile Club, and Emmaus and Lower Macungie Libraries. Carl was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan. He was a beloved youth baseball and softball coach, one of the highlights being the special assistant on the staff of the 2011 USSSA 16B Softball World Series Champion Lunachicks. Carl was a member of Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, Old Zionsville. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and most of all his grandchildren.

Carl is survived by: his children, Lynn D. Schaeffer, Dr. Lori A. Martin and her husband Dr.Terry, and David C. Schaeffer and his wife Justina; sister, Cheryl Wetherhold; grandchildren, Samantha, Taylor, Francesca, Rachel, Natalie, Abbigail and Erin and 3 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Services: Services will be announced at a later date once the restrictions of the COVID 19 pandemic have been lifted. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Rd, Kempton, PA 19529 or visit them at hawkmountain.org.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 13, 2020
My condolences to the the Schaeffer family. I worked with Carl at Mack. Great guy.
RIP
Lou DAngelo
Coworker
