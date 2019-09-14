|
Carl H. Guentensperger, 82, of Zionsville, died on Sept. 11 at LVHN – Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown. He was the loving husband of Alice (Johnson) Guentensperger for 61 years. Born in Richland Township, he was a son of the late Carl & Dorothy N. (Trumbauer) Guentensperger. Carl graduated from Quakertown High School in 1955. He proudly served in the US Army in Pusan, South Korea. He worked as a Mechanic/Electrician for Avery Dennison in Quakertown and formerly at Ametek US Gauge in Sellersville. Carl was an avid hunter and loved to spend many days with his family at his cabin. He loved to go camping, boating, the Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State football. Surviving with his wife are children: Donna Lick, husband Dennis of Zionsville, April Guentensperger of Mertztown and Alan Guentensperger of Zionsville; Grandchildren: Kathleen (Jason) Lindaberry, Stephen (Madison) and Matthew; Great-Grandchildren: Patrick and Mollie; and sister: Linda Fox, husband Barry of East Greenville. Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM, Tue., Sept. 17 in the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, PA. Friends and family are invited to greet the family at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VFW National Headquarters, 406 W. 34th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. To view his online obituary please visit www.nauglefcs.com
