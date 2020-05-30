Carl J. Rieker, Jr., 85 years, of North Catasauqua, died Wednesday May 27th, at Manor Care in Allentown. He was the husband of Yvonne M. (Cunningham) Rieker and they celebrated 66 years together this year. Born in Catasauqua, he was a son of the late Carl J. Sr. and Claire (Lennon) Rieker.
Carl was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church and the former St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church both in North Catasauqua. Carl worked for over 40 years as a carpenter and rigger for Bethlehem Steel Company. He also worked for 2 years for Ingot Mold. Carl was a 1952 Catasauqua High School graduate where he was an accomplished athlete playing football and baseball.
Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be missed by his family and many friends. He was an avid sports fan, but was especially fond of the Catty Rough Riders. He was a woodworking craftsman and loved creating handmade gifts for his family.
Surviving along with his wife Yvonne, are his children; son Michael Rieker and wife Tina and daughters Debbie Farkas and husband Steve, Kathy Probst and Patti Miller; brothers Thomas and wife Yoni, James and wife Cathy; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister, Claire Norton, wife of Eugene Norton, and son in law Dave Probst, husband of Kathy Probst.
Due to gathering restrictions services will be private. In lieu of flowers a Memorial contribution in the name of Carl Rieker may be made to The Catasauqua Food Bank, 527 Front Street, Catasauqua, 18032. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2020.