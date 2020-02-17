Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Carl Suranofsky
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Carl J. Suranofsky

Carl J. Suranofsky Obituary
Carl J. Suranofsky, 60, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in ManorCare, Bethlehem. Born August 12, 1959 in Allentown, he was a son of Emma T. (Weinhofer) and the late Milton S. "Rocky" Suranofsky. Carl worked as a service technician for Kleckner & Sons Appliances & Electronics for many years. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Church and the Sons of American Legion. Survivors: daughter, Shannon; 2 grandchildren; mother, Emma; sisters, Maria, wife of William Stenack, and Karen, wife of Ernie Moser; brothers, Gary and wife, Debra, and Mark; several nieces and nephews. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 12:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may gather 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2020
