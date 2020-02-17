|
Carl J. Suranofsky, 60, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in ManorCare, Bethlehem. Born August 12, 1959 in Allentown, he was a son of Emma T. (Weinhofer) and the late Milton S. "Rocky" Suranofsky. Carl worked as a service technician for Kleckner & Sons Appliances & Electronics for many years. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Church and the Sons of American Legion. Survivors: daughter, Shannon; 2 grandchildren; mother, Emma; sisters, Maria, wife of William Stenack, and Karen, wife of Ernie Moser; brothers, Gary and wife, Debra, and Mark; several nieces and nephews. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22nd at 12:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may gather 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2020