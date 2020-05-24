Carl James Kreft, 58, of Allentown, formerly of Los Angeles and New York City, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Chateauroux, France, he was the son of Joseph Stephen Kreft and the late Irene Winifred (Williams) Kreft and partner of the late Scott Alan Miller. He received a full music scholarship to Memphis State University, TN, and loved marching bands and color guards. He passionately worked with and performed in color guards throughout his life. Carl graduated from Kutztown University with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. He worked in the home and community support field where he helped many people. His easy going and happy personality made others smile. Carl's current position was with the U. S. Census Bureau where he was employed as an offsite training manager, a job he loved very much. His other passions included his wonderful dogs, Peanut and Domino. He loved them and they miss him. He loved and talked about the beach all the time, especially Rehoboth Beach in Delaware where he made lots of happy memories.
Survivors: father, Heber Springs AR; brother, Mark Stephen and wife, Susan, Heber Springs AR; uncle, James and wife, Karen, and family. Relatives in England include aunts, Doreen Bellamy and Pauline Harris, cousins, Gillian, Pauline, Carol, Debbie, Paula, Stephen, Ian, and Stephanie Fossard. He is also survived by many friends in the community and color guard world. He was preceded in death by an aunt, Vera Fossard.
Services: The service will be LIVE streamed for extended family and friends to view safely from home on Sunday, May 31st, at 10:00 AM. Please submit a request to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. to receive an invitation to the online services. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice in Carl's memory.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.