Carl John DeBoer
Carl John DeBoer, 94, formerly of North Fort Meyers, FL, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Allentown. He was the husband of the late Jeanette R. (Jacoby) DeBoer. Born in Springtown, he was a son of the late John R. and Bertha M. (Shenk) DeBoer. He retired from the Bethlehem Steel Blast Furnace in 1983. Carl loved the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Phillies. He was a member of Saucon Lodge #469 and president of Tall Cedars of Lebanon in 1991. He was an avid golfer and ran the Tamiami Golf Club in North Myers, FL from 1986 to 2003.He served in the US Navy during WWII.

Survivors: daughter, Linda J. DeBoer; son-in-law, Al Snyder; son, John DeBoer; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanette; daughter, Lynette R. Snyder; brother and sisters.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Carl's memory may be made to St. john's Church, P.O. box 19, Effort, PA 18330

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 3, 2020.
September 2, 2020
