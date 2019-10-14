Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church
5103 Snowdrift Road
Orefield, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church
5103 Snowdrift Road
Orefield, PA
View Map
Carl K. Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl K. Roth

Carl K. Roth Obituary
Carl K. Roth, 83, of Orefield, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Jean L. (Wehr) Roth. Born in Northampton, August 30, 1936, Carl was the son of the late Kermit L. and Laura V. (Remaley) Roth. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peacetime era. Carl was employed as a welder at Sarco, Mack Trucks, Steel Structures, and Bethlehem Iron Works for a combined total of 25 years before retiring in 2002. He was a member of Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church, Orefield, participating with the "Hay Seed Players". Carl was a former member of Grundsau Lodge # 16 and an avid bowler.

Survivors: Children, Diane J. Harrington and her husband, Thomas of New Tripoli, Wayne C. Roth and his wife, Michele of Slatington; siblings, Robert W. Roth and his wife, Linda, Jean C. Levering; grandsons, Nicholas and Tyler; three nephews.

Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5103 Snowdrift Road, Orefield, with the Rev. Dody S. Siegfried officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 am. – 10:50 am. Monday in the church memory room. Interment with military honors will follow the service in the adjacent church cemetery. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jordan Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2019
