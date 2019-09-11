|
Carl L. Kearney, 86 of Wilkes-Barre, and formerly of Allentown, passed away Friday morning, September 6, 2019 at Highland Park Senior Living, Wilkes-Barre Township, where he had been a resident.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Leroy and Helen (Kriss) Kearney.
Carl was a high school graduate and attended the University of Baltimore. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Petty Officer, 2nd Class.
A resident of Allentown for over 35 years, Carl was employed at Western Electric, later AT&T as a supervisor until his retirement. He was an active member of St. Thomas Moore Church, Allentown, and currently a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, the former Rita Check, on July 24, 2005, and his sister Arlene Kearney.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Carl's family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff of Highland Park Senior Living and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care given to their Uncle Carl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston, PA 18643 with Monsignor John Sempa, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in Sacred Heart Slovak Cemetery, Dorchester Drive, Dallas. Family and friends may call Saturday morning from 9:00 am until the time of mass at church. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 South Main Street, Plains, PA 18705.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Corpus Christi Parish Social Concerns, 605 Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston, PA 18643 or to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, in Carl's memory.
For additional information or to leave Carl's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 11, 2019