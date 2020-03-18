Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125

Carl M. Heintzelman


1924 - 2020
Carl M. Heintzelman Obituary
Carl M. Heintzelman, 95, of Schnecksville, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at The Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Marilyn J. (Keener) Heintzelman. Born in North Whitehall Township, October 8, 1924, Carl was the son of the late George M. and Edna L. (Fetherolf) Heintzelman. He was a life-long farmer in North Whitehall Township where he owned Greenleaf Farm. He also worked at the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. for 13 years in the 12" and 18" Rolling Mill. Carl was a 1942 graduate of the former South Whitehall High School. He was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.

Survivors: Sons, James C. Heintzelman and his wife, Joan of Schnecksville, Ronald J. Heintzelman and his wife, Gail of Schnecksville; brother, Lee W. Heintzelman and his wife, Gloria of New Tripoli; sister,Ruth M. Fenstermaker and her husband, Forrest of Colonial Heights, VA; grandchildren, Bradley, Terri, Laurie Ann, Gregory, Seth; great grandchildren, Chase, Kailey, Brayden, Corrine, Canaan, Natalie, Keagan; predeceased by siblings, Mark and Allen Heintzelman, Evelyn Custer.

Service: A private service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020
