Carl M. Herman, 79, of New Tripoli, PA. passed away in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA. on May 26, 2019. He was the husband of Donna E. (Hermany) Herman, having celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in September 2018. He was born in New Tripoli, PA., a son of the late Martin and Mabel (Hartman) Herman. Carl was a veteran, having served in the US Army from 1961-1964. He also served in the National Guard. He was a truck driver from 1964-1982 and a truck mechanic for the former Schumakers Sales and Service in Kutztown, PA., and Laidlaw in Macungie, PA. from 1982 until retirement in 2002. He was a member of Ebenezer U.C.C. Church in New Tripoli, PA., New Tripoli Fire Co., and the Macungie Veterans Association. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his daughter, Michelle R. wife of Brian Bitner in Zionsville, PA.; granddaughter, Isabella Bitner; brother-in-law, Richard Hermany, New Tripoli, PA.; nieces, nephews and families. He was predeceased by two brothers, Russell and Mark Herman. Carl's funeral service will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066, with a calling hour to begin at 10:00 AM. Interment immediately following service in the Ebenezer Union Cemetery, New Tripoli, PA. Rev. Scott L. Shay will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to care of funeral home address. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.