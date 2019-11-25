|
Carl Maurice Postupack, 75, of Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Bethlehem; son of the late Maurice and Julianna Chernansky Postupack.
Carl was a graduate of Liberty High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1961. During his service he earned certifications for Telephone-Teletype Repair as well as Basic Electronics. He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and was Honorably Discharged in 1966. He continued his affiliation as a member of The American Legion.
After leaving the Marine Corps, Carl was employed by Bell Telephone as an installer for approximately twenty years. Following an early retirement, Carl pursued a number of projects including the design and construction of a log home in Hellertown, PA. This was one of many projects that utilized his remarkable mechanical aptitude. He utilized his talents in many ways including household and automotive maintenance as well as crafting unique gifts for family members.
He also enjoyed deer hunting as a young man and took pride in using as much of the deer as possible including tanning and producing a variety of deerskin products. Much as his father Maurice did before him, he enjoyed gardening and devoted much of his time canning and preserving food. Carl will be remembered by friends and family as a bright, talented and self-reliant man.
Carl is survived by his sisters, Joan L.Onopa and her husband, Lenny, and Gloria Shontz and her husband, Larry; as well as several nieces and nephews Raymond Hayduk, Cathy Snell, Diane Minnuni, Sandra Sopko, Lisa Gibbs and Michael Fertal. Carl was preceded in death by his sisters, Olga Hayduk and Mary Jane Fertal.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center and the .
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 25, 2019