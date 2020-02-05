|
Carl R. Brown, 94, of Easton, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, with his loving wife at his side. He was the husband of Raymonde "Raye" Cecile (Tron) Brown. They were married 59 years on December 25. Born in Belvidere, NJ, Carl was the son of the late Lena and Lawrence Brown. A 1944 graduate of Belvidere High School, he was a member of Greenleaf Lodge F.&A.M., and a lifelong Protestant. He was a deep-sea diver in the US Navy Reserve during World War II. Following his honorable service discharge, he was employed by Fromm Electric Supply Corp. When he retired more than 50 years later, Carl was Executive V. P. of Fromm Piscataway Corporation. Carl was a private pilot and with his wife enjoyed their plane, Chesapeake Bay boating, Gold Wing biking, traveling cross country by RV, and winters in their Florida home.
Surviving with his loving wife, Raymonde "Raye", are a brother, Leonard S. and wife Mae Brown of Easton, and niece April Brown; nephew, Michael and wife Michelle Brown and great-nephew Andrew of Belvidere; nephew, Carl S. and great-nieces Cailyn and Maddy Brown of Easton; granddaughter Deidre and great-grandchildren Sydney and Dylan Johnson of Newbury, MA; grandson Kyle and wife Cara Waz and great-grandson Eli Waz of Westford, MA; son-in-law John Waz of Ipswich, MA. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Donna Jean Waz.
There will be no services in accordance with Carl's wishes. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020