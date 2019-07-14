Home

Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Carl R. Hollis Obituary
Carl R. Hollis, 65, of Emmaus, died July 11, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital of pancreatic cancer. Born in South Bend, IN, he was the son of the late Richard W. Hollis and Lillian (Mardelle) Evans. Carl worked as a delivery driver for Auto Zone, Emmaus for the last 20 years. Previously, he worked for Magic Kitchen. He was very loved by his grand babies and will always be known as Grandpa by the chickens. Carl is survived by his son, Jacob Hollis of Emmaus; daughter, Katheryn Hollis of Allentown; grandchildren, Mason, Gavin, Jackson, and Bryson Deprill and June Hollis; sister, Diane Morgan of FL. Memorial Services will be held on Wed., July 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main Street, Emmaus. Visitation Tues. 7:00 to 8:30 PM and Wed. 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019
