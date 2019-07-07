Carl Ray Madtes, 83, of Slatington, went Home to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Carl was lovingly cared for by his wife, Arline May (Zettlemoyer) Madtes, at home until his death. Born in Kutztown, March 3, 1936, Carl was the son of the late Clayton H. and M. Evelyn (Snyder) Madtes. Carl was a graduate of Slatington High School, Kutztown University and Lehigh University, receiving a B.S. in Education and Master's Degree in Counseling respectively. He retired from the Parkland School District as an Elementary Guidance Counselor in 1989. Special awards included Sertoman of the Year in 1991 and 2001, and the Lee Machemer Sertoman Club of the Lehigh Valley.



Carl and Arline's life's passion and mission was to care for adults and children alike who needed a home. They began True Life Ministries, which started as a Gospel singing group, but later became a home for dependent adults and senior citizens. Throughout his life, he and Arline helped to raise over 38 children, many who still call him "Dad", and will miss him greatly. He left a legacy of love.



Carl was the patriarch of his family and spiritual father to countless people. His heart of compassion, mercy, love and selflessness spilled over to all who were blessed to know him, and each one is a better person because of him. Though he will be missed to those still here, his eternal life has just begun, amidst much rejoicing, and the words being spoken, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."



Survivors: In addition to his wife, Arline; children, Michael Carl Madtes and his wife, Marcella of Kempton, Michele Kristen Dannecker and her husband, Henry, Jr. of Mount Joy; siblings, Willard E. Madtes of Tennessee, LaMar J. Madtes and his wife, Gloria of Orefield, Marian H. Johnson and her husband, Arthur of Orefield; grandchildren, Zachary Carl Madtes, Cody Michael Madtes, AbbyRose Dannecker, Levi Israel Dannecker, and Moriah Grace Dannecker; two step-grandchildren, Paul Henry Dannecker and Eli Henry Dannecker; great-granddaughter, Elena Rae Madtes; predeceased by a brother, Paul C. Madtes.



Service: A memorial service will be held 10:30 am. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Living Stone Fellowship Church, 6925 Flint Hill Rd, New Tripoli, with Pastor Jean F. Masiko officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Saturday in the church. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.



Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Living Stone Fellowship Church c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on July 7, 2019