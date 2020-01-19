|
|
Carl R. Schock, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC. On September 18, 1948 he married Rose (Gruber) Schock to whom he was happily married for 70 years prior to her passing in September 2018. Born in Allentown, Carl was a son of the late Paul and Verna (Wallander) Schock. He was a graduate of Allentown High School Class of 1945. Carl proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS New Hanover AKA 73. After serving his country he attended New Mexico A&M and Lafayette Colleges. Carl was employed as a draftsman with American Houses, Lehigh Structural Steel and Steel Structures. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #367, the Lehigh Valley Active Life Center, the Fearless Fire Company, the Fullerton Fire Company and the VFW #2124. Surviving are Daughters; Eileen wife of Carl Hasler of Fayetteville, NC and Barbara wife of Michael Weiss of Allentown. Sisters; Reta Galante of Allentown and Diane wife of Terry Michael of Whitehall. Grandchildren; Kerri Conley of Winston-Salem, NC and Mark Weiss (Lisa) of Allentown. Great Grandchildren; Madisyn Conley, Olivia and Aiden Weiss. Carl was predeceased by his sisters Mary Louise Palanica and Emily Kehm. Services will be graveside with military honors on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 11:00AM in Resurrection Cemetery, 547 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown, PA 18106. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020