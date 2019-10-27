|
Carl R. Wisser, 82, of Richmond Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Lenhartsville, Carl was the second youngest son of the late Herbert F. and Helen M. (Moll) Wisser, and husband of Shirley A. (Schumaker). A Masonic Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:15 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich St, Kutztown. Burial in Frieden's Cemetery, Lenhartsville. Viewing from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. Contributions to Huguenot Lodge #377 F & A M, Kutztown (Mailing Address- 300 W. Race Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522.) Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019