Carl S. Crouse, 90, of Lower Macungie Twp. passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township surrounded by his loving children. He was the husband of the late Julia H. (Becker) Crouse. He was born in Audenried, PA a son of the late Herbert A. and Dorothy (Maurey) Crouse. Carl was a Multi-Crew Foreman for the PP& L Company for 44 years before retiring in 1992. He was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown, where he was an active member of the choir. Carl was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and the Army National Guard. He was a 33rd Degree Mason, a member and Past Worshipful Master of Greenleaf Lodge # 561 F&AM and a member of Lehigh Valley Day Lodge # 182 F&AM, Lehigh Consistory, Rajah Shrine, Lehigh Shrine Club, High Twelve, The Scottish Rite and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon. Carl was also a member of the PPL Kilowatt Craftsman Club and the Le-Ge Retirees Group of PPL. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors: Children: Carl S. Crouse, Jr. and wife Judith of Allentown, Linda J. Rigler, wife of William of Hanover, PA, Judy K. Wadsworth, wife of George of Rolling Meadows, IL, Miles D. Crouse and his financee Gina Taglioli of Orefield; sister, Rhea Kelley of Wilmington, DE; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Services: A service to celebrate Carl's life will be held at Jordan U.C.C. at a later date. Interment will be in the Jordan U.C.C. cemetery. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Jordan U.C.C., 1837 Church Road, Allentown 18104.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2020.