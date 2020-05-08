To the family of Carl. On behalf of the LeGen Retirees, I would like to express our condolences to you. It is with great sadness we learn of Carl's passing. Carl was a faithful member of our group. We thank him for his friendship and his care & concern. For his efforts to co-ordinate our group's ability to park at the Church for our bus trips, we thank him. Our group will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace. Ron eichman

