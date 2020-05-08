Carl S. Crouse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl S. Crouse, 90, of Lower Macungie Twp. passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township surrounded by his loving children. He was the husband of the late Julia H. (Becker) Crouse. He was born in Audenried, PA a son of the late Herbert A. and Dorothy (Maurey) Crouse. Carl was a Multi-Crew Foreman for the PP& L Company for 44 years before retiring in 1992. He was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown, where he was an active member of the choir. Carl was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and the Army National Guard. He was a 33rd Degree Mason, a member and Past Worshipful Master of Greenleaf Lodge # 561 F&AM and a member of Lehigh Valley Day Lodge # 182 F&AM, Lehigh Consistory, Rajah Shrine, Lehigh Shrine Club, High Twelve, The Scottish Rite and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon. Carl was also a member of the PPL Kilowatt Craftsman Club and the Le-Ge Retirees Group of PPL. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors: Children: Carl S. Crouse, Jr. and wife Judith of Allentown, Linda J. Rigler, wife of William of Hanover, PA, Judy K. Wadsworth, wife of George of Rolling Meadows, IL, Miles D. Crouse and his financee Gina Taglioli of Orefield; sister, Rhea Kelley of Wilmington, DE; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Services: A service to celebrate Carl's life will be held at Jordan U.C.C. at a later date. Interment will be in the Jordan U.C.C. cemetery. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Jordan U.C.C., 1837 Church Road, Allentown 18104.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Jordan U.C.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 9, 2020
Carl was such a good neighbor. He sometimes gave me a ride to the Men's Breakfast at the Bear Swamp Dinner. I enjoyed his company. He also took good care of Ron Kichline, both men had lost their wives and had been in the Armed Services. Carl really cared about people. I'll miss him.
Chuck West
May 9, 2020
Offering my deepest sympathy to Carl Junior, Judith and their entire family. May your memories bring you comfort and your faith sustain you at this difficult time. RIP Mr. Crouse and thank you for your service.
Pat Ousley
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
Enjoyed sittng with you in Lodge RIP Brother. Larry Christman.
Larry Christman
Friend
May 8, 2020
My condolences to the family. We had such a good neighborhood. He will be missed.
Emma Numweiler
May 8, 2020
To the family of Carl. On behalf of the LeGen Retirees, I would like to express our condolences to you. It is with great sadness we learn of Carl's passing. Carl was a faithful member of our group. We thank him for his friendship and his care & concern. For his efforts to co-ordinate our group's ability to park at the Church for our bus trips, we thank him. Our group will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace. Ron eichman
Ronald Eichman
May 8, 2020
The members and friends of Jordan United Church of Christ extend our deepest sympathy and Christian love to the entire family at this time of loss. May the peace of the Risen Christ offer comfort and hope in the days ahead.
Dr. Smith
May 8, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved