Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl W. Peters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl W. Peters Obituary
Carl W. Peters, 83, of Slatington, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown. He was the husband of Nancy (Serfass) Peters, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last June. Born in Washington Township on November 22, 1935, he was the son of the late William and Edna (Blose) Peters. He was a graduate of Slatington High School, and then served his country honorably in the US Navy. He was employed by Mack Trucks, working as a quality inspector. Carl was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, as well as the Slatington Lions Club, Slatington Moose Lodge, Star Hose Company # 1, Emerald Fire Co., Vigilant Fire Co # 2, Slatington Masonic Lodge, and Grundsau Lodsch.In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons: Scott Peters and wife Alicia of Winter Park, Fl, Stephen Peters and wife Mary of Drums; daughter: Susan and husband Todd Kravetz of Palmerton; 4 grandchildren; brother: William Peters of Northampton; sister: Dorothea and husband Roy Horn of Slatington. He was pre-deceased by sisters Ruth Edwards, Pauline Kressler, and Carolyn Farber.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Assumption BVM, 649 W. Washington St, Slatington. A Calling hour will be from 10 to 11 A.M. at church. Interment to follow at the parish cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in carl's name to Assumption BVM Memorial Fund
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now