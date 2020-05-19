Carl W. Serfass passed away in his sleep early Saturday morning, May 16, 2020 at Londonderry Village (formally the Lebanon Valley Brethren Home) in Palmyra, PA. Carl was born in Walcksville, Carbon County, Pennsylvania on December 11, 1928, son of the late Beulah Walck and William Serfass. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Gloria L. (Sensinger) Serfass.



Carl attended Lehighton Public Schools and received a Certificate in construction from Penn State, Allentown. He worked in the construction trade for over 50 years and retired in 1992 as a superintendent for Skepton Construction. He was a member of Carpenters Union Local #167 for 69 years and a master woodworker, crafting beautiful furniture. He was known for his hand-crafted trunks.



Carl and Gloria lived in Slatington, Pennsylvania for many years before moving to York in 2000 to be near their daughter and grandchildren. In 2013, they moved to the Lebanon Valley Brethren Home in Palmyra. Carl was a former member of St. John's UCC, Slatington and the Locust Grove UCC, York. He was a member of the Slatedale-Emerald Lions Club and served two terms as president of the Southeast Lions. He was also a member of the planning committee for the Northern Lehigh Community Center.



Carl is survived by his daughter, Linda, wife of Dr. Carroll Missimer, Red Lion, PA, two grandchildren, Katie Missimer and spouse Kristina of Annandale, VA, and Eric Missimer, spouse Katherine, and great-grandson Luke of Mansfield, MA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth and Paul, and sisters, Florence Heine, Annie Moulthrop, Bessie White, and Edith Solt.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Good Samaritan Fund" at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Rd, Palmyra, PA 17078.



Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private at the family's convenience. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale.



